Here’s Kenzo’s Next ‘It’ Sweatshirt (Or, the Top You’ll Be Seeing on Every Street Style Blog)

Kenzo showed their Pre-Fall 2014 collection today, and while there’s a lot of geometric prints, bold colors, and heavy fabrications, there’s another something you’ve probably come to expect from the cool label: the “It” fashion sweatshirt. Take a peek at the topper below, because you’ll probably be seeing a lot of it on street style stars and editors galore come Fashion Month.

kenzo sweatshirt

Photo: Kenzo

Last year, it was all about the coveted tiger and the realistic eye print; this year, it seems like the brand has taken a turn toward modern abstractions of classic tartan prints—not surprising, considering that the pattern has come back in vogue these days. That, combined with the graphic representation of “FIRE” that recalls a buzzing comic book font, ensures that this sweatshirt will be a mainstay this season. (And the matching leather pouch ain’t half bad, either.)

What do you think of the “It” sweatshirt? Would you wear it? Sound off below!

