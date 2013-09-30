Kenzo Spring 2014: Every Look From The Cool Fish-Themed Collection

Looking at Carol Lim and Humberto Leon‘s Kenzo Spring 2014 collection, it’s abundantly clear the fish slogan tees and melting-fish prints are destined to follow in the footsteps of the brand’s cult favorite tiger sweatshirts and eye prints.

But what sets this collection apart from previous seasons, is it’s just as much about activism as it is about the brand’s knack for producing “It” fashion items. Born in California, the designing duo are concerned with the dangers of overfishing, and backstage they listed the names of species close to extinction. In fact, they’ve even designed a slogan tee, of which a portion of the proceeds will go to the Blue Marine Foundation that reads: “No fish, no nothing”.

While a waterfall flowed in the background, models wore breezy dresses in prints akin to scribbled waves, in shades of blue, and later, red. Naturally, the ocean, with its surf culture was the dominant theme, but Lim and Leon are said to also have been inspired by L.A.’s underground music scene for the quirky collection with a cause.

As we saw from other shows, crop-tops will remain a force to be reckoned with for Spring, and we loved Kenzo‘s boxy short sleeve versions paired with pencil skirts, or, on the complete opposite side of the spectrum — slouchy cropped trousers. A stand-out look consisted of slim cobalt pants with a blazer in the same hue that was cinched at the bust with a black bustier only slightly wider than a strapless bra.

Surely both the collection and the cause that’s behind it merit attention. Take a look at the photos and let us know your thoughts!