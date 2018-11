What: A snakeskin sandal with a vivid orange, navy, and emerald oversize abstract pattern on the flatform.

Why: Flatforms can be tough to pull off, but these make a statement and will ramp up the cool factor of just about any look.

How: We love these with a solid white pantsuit in a summery fabric or, for those daring enough to mix prints, with a contrasting tribal dress.

Kenzo Orange Printed Snakeskin Flatforms, $274; at S.Sense