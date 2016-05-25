H&M’s Newest Designer Collaboration Will Be with Kenzo

H&M’s list of designer collaborations includes virtually every industry heavyweight you can think of—Balmain, Alexander Wang, Versace, Marni, Margiela—and the latest name to join the pack is Kenzo, the French fashion house headed up by Opening Ceremony founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.

H&M announced the news early this morning, with a launch date of November 3, when the collection will be available in selected stores and online.

So, will the fervor come close to what we saw with #HMBalmaination? (If you’ll recall, the dresses went for $2,000-plus on eBay—thanks in no small part to the endorsement of Kendall and Kylie Jenner.)

Lim and Leon have helmed the brand since 2011 and have since produced a slew of must-have pieces, including sweatshirts adorned with the brand’s logo or signature tiger (they caught the wave of high-end hoodies earlier than most), kitschy slogan clutches, and exuberantly printed jackets and tees—all of which we anticipate translating well to a fast-fashion collection—whether or not there’s any Jenner participation involved.