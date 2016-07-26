Kenzo x H&M: Your First Look at Fall’s Most Anticipated Collab

With just over three months to go until Kenzo’s collaboration with H&M drops in stores, the brand has released the first three images from the lookbook—and from the looks of things, fans should look forward to color, prints, and a whole lot of personality.

The images, shared first with Vogue.com, star activist (and Instagram must-follow) Amy Sall of “SUNU: Journal of African Affairs, Critical Thought + Aesthetics”, poet-artist Juliana Huxtable, artist and performer Oko Ebombo, and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench—all friends and muses to Kenzo designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. All four wear head-to-toe tiger stripes, a print based on an archival design by founder Kenzo Takada, a nod to the brand’s 50th anniversary.

“We’ve kept Kenzo Takada close to our hearts; he comes to all our shows. We want to do something that makes him feel proud,” Leon told the magazine. Apart from the tiger-stripe turtlenecks and matching leggings, this includes elbow-length leather logo gloves, jacquard knit high-heel boots, and a faux-leather jacket with pink shearling lining that—we’re calling it now—will be one of the collection’s sell-out pieces.

Get a peek for yourself below and check back in the lead-up to the November 3 launch for the rest of the lookbook and pricing.