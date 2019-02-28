StyleCaster
Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

Maggie Griswold
by
Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?
Photo: WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but half the fun of fashion month is seeing what outfits guests and celebrities wear off the runway. The street style during fashion month 2019 has been jaw-dropping, to say the least, but one batch of guests recently caught my eye. Kenzo’s front row guests at Paris Fashion Week all looked so good, I had to stop and appreciate every single look.

Seriously, each attendee was outfitted perfectly for a Kenzo show, where designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim have never failed to incorporate bold colors and pattern since the start of their reign in 2011. Celebrities—like designer Aleali May and Lachlan Watson, who plays Susie on Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—attended the PFW show in incredible street style looks. From head-to-toe snakeskin prints, giant pink coats, polka dots galore and, of course, several versions of the classic Kenzo eye logo, these front row guests came to stun. Were they the best dressed group I’ve seen so far during Paris Fashion Week? Honestly, maybe.

While I think every look these guests donned was incredible, I guess you’ll just have to judge for yourself. I rounded up the top nine street style looks from the Kenzo show attendees, and I truly think you’ll agree they’re a very well-dressed bunch.

shutterstock 10122492ab Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Korean-American model Soo Joo Park wearing Kenzo FW19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492af Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Spanish model Sita Abellan, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492aj Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger Jenny Cipoletti wearing Kenzo, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492ao Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Fashion Stylist & Reporter Leaf Greener wearing Kenzo SS19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492be Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Designer Aleali May wearing Kenzo SS19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492bn Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Japanese DJ Mademoiselle Yulia wearing Kenzo SS19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492bw Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

7. American Actress Logan Browning wearing Kenzo FW19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492cc Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

8. American Actor Lachlan Watson, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10122492l Were the Guests at the Kenzo Show the Best Dressed of Everyone at Paris Fashion Week?

WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Singer-Songwriter Caroline Vreeland wearing Kenzo SS19, Kenzo Fall/Winter 2019

