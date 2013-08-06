Want: A Kenzo Eye Print Sweatshirt (And Matching Skirt, Too)

What: A slouchy Kenzo sweatshirt featuring the label’s Fall 2013 eye print—aka, the equivalent of last season’s gotta-have-it Kenzo tiger.

Why: From the day we spotted Kenzo’s use of the oddly realistic eye motif last February, we were sold. While the brand features the tiny print on several pieces from its fall collection, this basic sweatshirt isn’t obscenely expensive (dresses with the print run around $900, and leather goods into the thousands), and it’s versatile enough to wear often.

How: Before it starts to get chilly, we’d pair the sweatshirt with slouchy solid shorts or a simple straight miniskirt, along with a pair of peep-toe ankle booties. When the weather starts to cool down, it’ll look extra-stylish layered over a black turtleneck with a pair of black skinny jeans.

Of course, if you’ve got a little cash to burn and you’re looking to try out one of fall 2013’s biggest trends—same-print mixing—you can rock the sweatshirt with the below skirt for an outfit that’s sure to get any street style photographer’s attention.

KENZO Cotton Eye Print Sweatshirt, $270; at Stylebop; KENZO Eye Print Cotton-Fleece Skirt, $242; at Luis Aviaroma