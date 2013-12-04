StyleCaster
How To Recreate This Entire Eye-Print Kenzo Look For Under $250

How To Recreate This Entire Eye-Print Kenzo Look For Under $250

How To Recreate This Entire Eye-Print Kenzo Look For Under $250
Like any good shopper knows, it’s not always what you wear but how you wear it that really makes an outfit. That said, there’s nothing like owning a fabulous piece by a designer you love, such as Kenzo, a label that can be credited with consistently churning out modern and—in internet parlance—viral, gotta-have-it pieces. 

MORE: The Story Behind Kenzo’s ‘It’ Tiger Sweatshirt

However, it’s a grim reality that—while we might occasionally treat ourselves to one designer piece—the odds of snapping up a head-to-toe runway look isn’t exactly feasible, so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

That said, we took one of our favorite looks from Kenzo’s Fall 2013 runway show during New York Fashion Week—a skirt and sweatshirt with the coveted eye-print—and tracked down similar items which to recreate the outfit.

Keep in mind, the aim isn’t to copy the outfit thread-for-thread, but rather build an outfitinspired by Kenzo’s cool look for around $230. Yes, we’re aware that with some of the items, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship or quality of fabrics, but hey: It looks the part!

MORE: How To Recreate This Entire Phillip Lim Outfit For $200

Click through the gallery above to see how to recreate an entire Kenzo look for under $250!

1 of 5

Click through to see how you can recreate this Kenzo look for a grand total of $239! 

Eye-Print Sweatshirt, $62; at Front Row Shop

Eye-Print Skater Skirt, $68; at Front Row Shop

Mossimo Button-Down, $9; at Target

Peep toe Ankloe Boot, $99; at Zara

