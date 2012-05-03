StyleCaster
The Kentucky Derby Is This Saturday, So Here’s A Gallery Of Celebrities In Dumb Hats

Spencer Cain
by
I know this may be considered a controversial opinion by some, but I just absolutely hate hats. One summer, I was a camp counselor and I had to wear a hat EVERYDAY. I am convinced that this experience not only ruined my hair forever, but caused me to look like even more of a tool than I usually do.

For some reason, whenever I see a celebrity in a hat, I get a little bit irked. It just seems weird that they would go out like that, knowing full well that they will be photographed.

Now, I’m not talking about a celebrity who throws on a baseball cap to shield themselves from crazed fans at the airport. That is acceptable. I’m talking about dumb fashion statements. I also particularly hate men in hats (there is nothing worse than a beanie).

But whether I like it or not, hats are on the brain these days thanks to this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is a horse race that’s more of a fashion show, as everyone must show up in their “Sunday best” with an obnoxious hat in tow.

In honor of the big day, I’ve compiled a gallery of celebrities in hats that make them look stupid–groundbreaking, I know. Click through the slideshow above and let me know if you agree with my strangely intense opinion on hats.

1 of 10

Lady Gaga is the biggest offender of all.

Photo: Sipa Press/SIPA USA

Good lord, Diane.

Photo: Spaulding/McMullan/Sipa Press/SIPA USA

Mary Kate Olsen is always stylish (um, at least I think that's Mary Kate), but whenever she leaves the house with crap on her head, I think it really takes away from her outfit.

Photo: LE FLOCH/SIPA/SIPA

Kanye West. Get it together.

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa USA/SIPA USA

Nothing ruins the mood like a beanie.

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsk/BFAnyc/Sipa USA/SIPA USA

I hate bowler hats. Ashlee Simpson should have consulted me.

Photo: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/SIPA USA

Joan and Melissa Rivers are perfect.

Photo: SIPA/SIPA PRESS

I wouldn't mind this if it was on anyone else. I can't with him. Just can't. Wear a regular Lakers cap. Not a trucker version. UGH.

Photo: EFE/Sipa USA/SIPA USA

Sigh.

Photo: Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa Press/Sipa Press

Christina Aguilera wore this hat on "The Voice." And I cried.

Photo: NBC/

