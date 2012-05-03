The Kentucky Derby Is This Saturday, So Here’s A Gallery Of Celebrities In Dumb Hats

I know this may be considered a controversial opinion by some, but I just absolutely hate hats. One summer, I was a camp counselor and I had to wear a hat EVERYDAY. I am convinced that this experience not only ruined my hair forever, but caused me to look like even more of a tool than I usually do.

For some reason, whenever I see a celebrity in a hat, I get a little bit irked. It just seems weird that they would go out like that, knowing full well that they will be photographed.

Now, I’m not talking about a celebrity who throws on a baseball cap to shield themselves from crazed fans at the airport. That is acceptable. I’m talking about dumb fashion statements. I also particularly hate men in hats (there is nothing worse than a beanie).

But whether I like it or not, hats are on the brain these days thanks to this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is a horse race that’s more of a fashion show, as everyone must show up in their “Sunday best” with an obnoxious hat in tow.

In honor of the big day, I’ve compiled a gallery of celebrities in hats that make them look stupid–groundbreaking, I know. Click through the slideshow above and let me know if you agree with my strangely intense opinion on hats.