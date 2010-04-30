Kentucky Derby Fever In NYC’s Lower East Side

Party goers in hats by James Coviello. Photo courtesy of James Coviello

It’s Kentucky Derby weekend and James Coviello held a perfectly charming fte at his eponymous 6-month old LES boutique last night. In honor of the Run for The Roses on Saturday, the party came replete with mint juleps, pound cake, and revelers donning hats created by Coviello specially for the event.

“I knew I wanted to have a party and the hats have been selling really well in the store. So we thought, perfect, let’s have a Kentucky Derby party!,” Coviello explained of the event hosted by Asia Baker, Serena Tufo and Tathiana Monacella.

The milliner, who has fashioned the toppers for the runways of fashion luminaries including Anna Sui, Calvin Klein, Geoffrey Beene and Oscar de la Renta, having a fashion moment if not on the runways then for Derby-inspired hats.

The Kentucky Derby is arguably the most sophisticated, traditional, and historically-honored event of the Triple Crown. Held in what Coviello says is inspired by a “19th century sort of haberdashery store front” with wainscoting, vintage wall paper and antique gilded pieces, it seems the party’s theme was thoroughly well-selected.



James Coviello, Designer



A guest and hostess Asia Baker in James Coviello toppers.



A Kentucky Derby enthusiast in James Coviello hat