What: A Kenzo top in a graphic, abstract geometric print in a vivid neon yellow and deep royal blue.

Why: Because sometimes our fall wardrobes can grow a bit dull (read: way too much black and gray). Plus, as you may have noticed, we love a good sale.

How: Pair this fluttering blouse with a pair of super-skinny black trousers and a pair of good boots, or tuck it into a sleek pencil skirt for a chic work look.

Kenzo Graphic Top, $182; at SSense