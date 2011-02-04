Kenneth Cole: Top 5 @KennethColePR Tweets

The last company to get a fake PR handle on Twitter was BP during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Shows how savvy the marketing folks at Kenneth Cole are, who, sure, got a ton of press for their legendary tweet yesterday (oh, it’s in the slideshow), but also pissed a lot of people off. Question: Are large, super-conventional fashion brands supposed to piss people off? Because if the Kenneth Cole backlash is any demonstration, the answer is certainly no.

The genius @KennethColePR has been live for about 24 hours and has amassed close to 7,000 followers. We’re not conformists, but definitely hop on this bandwagon.