Kenneth Cole Spring 2011: Does The Designer Need More Friends?

As much as runway shows seem to be just that shows for our pure entertainment with their overload of eye candy by way clothes, models and celebs all in one place, when it comes down to it, the runway’s purpose is for one real reason: to get editors to like your stuff. But this is exactly the opposite strategy that Kenneth Cole has taken for the past few seasons, forgoing the runway entirely and focusing on smaller previews to bring the focus to designing more for the consumer and less for top editors.

“We were finding that we were [designing] for the editors and a very small percentage of the merchandise was making it into stores, so we’ve repositioned the business model so that we’re doing it for the consumer” the designer told a few of us at his first ever blogger-only preview last night. Yes, that’s right. Myself, and about 30 other bloggers and online editors were in attendance for the sit-down dinner hosted by Mr. Cole and his “partner-in-crime” – aka Kenneth Cole’s Creative Director, Ingo, and there were no print editors in sight. Bloggers are the new magazine editors? I’ll let you decide that one.

The bloggeratti was swarming the building with the purpose of Tweeting, Twitpicing, video blogging and the like. Some highlights of the night included male models circling the dinner table holding platters of shoes and accessories for our ogling, and a three course meal themed to coincide with the inspiration for the Kenneth Cole spring 2011 collection: rainforest, desert and mountains. How exactly does that translate to food you ask? Well, you’ll just have to click through the slide show to find out! Peruse through the images above for an inside look at the food, the fashion and the stylish looks of some of your fave bloggers.