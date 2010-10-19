StyleCaster
Kenneth Cole Spring 2011: Does The Designer Need More Friends?

Michelle
by
As much as runway shows seem to be just that shows for our pure entertainment with their overload of eye candy by way clothes, models and celebs all in one place, when it comes down to it, the runway’s purpose is for one real reason: to get editors to like your stuff. But this is exactly the opposite strategy that Kenneth Cole has taken for the past few seasons, forgoing the runway entirely and focusing on smaller previews to bring the focus to designing more for the consumer and less for top editors.

“We were finding that we were [designing] for the editors and a very small percentage of the merchandise was making it into stores, so we’ve repositioned the business model so that we’re doing it for the consumer” the designer told a few of us at his first ever blogger-only preview last night. Yes, that’s right. Myself, and about 30 other bloggers and online editors were in attendance for the sit-down dinner hosted by Mr. Cole and his “partner-in-crime” – aka Kenneth Cole’s Creative Director, Ingo, and there were no print editors in sight. Bloggers are the new magazine editors? I’ll let you decide that one.

The bloggeratti was swarming the building with the purpose of Tweeting, Twitpicing, video blogging and the like. Some highlights of the night included male models circling the dinner table holding platters of shoes and accessories for our ogling, and a three course meal themed to coincide with the inspiration for the Kenneth Cole spring 2011 collection: rainforest, desert and mountains. How exactly does that translate to food you ask? Well, you’ll just have to click through the slide show to find out! Peruse through the images above for an inside look at the food, the fashion and the stylish looks of some of your fave bloggers.

1 of 26

When it comes to online, we don't want to get off.

Kenneth Cole Spring 2011 collection.

Kenneth Cole celebrates his latest collection with a first time blogger preview.

Kenneth Cole Spring 2011

The delicous cocktails that started off the night followed by champagne and red wine.

Jordan of Ramshackle Glam, Jennifer of The Gloss, Julia of Fashion Pulse Daily and yours truly.

Shoe shot! Guess who? I'll give you a hint...

Appetizers! My favorite part.

It's a blog eat blog world.

The gorgeous place setting at the night's banquet sized table.

No party is complete without a tweetdeck! Hashtag #kcstyle2011

Bring on the three course meal.

Kenneth Cole spring 2011

Julia DiNardo of Fashion Pulse Daily poses with Kenneth Cole's Creative Director, Ingo.

Kenneth Cole chats about his inspiration for spring.

White out shoes are so right for spring.

Bloggers get their Sony bloggies out to film video of the designer.

My favorite shoes of the night: Kenneth Cole's army green mesh booties.

First course: Oak leaf and bronze romaine with shaved green papaya and mango and chile spiced plaintains to represent the rainforest inspiration.

Rainforest inspiration

Overheard at blogger dinner: "Tweet up events are the only sit-down dinners where it's socially acceptable to be on your phone the entire time." Looks like I'm OK.

Desert plateau inspired 2nd course: cornmeal crusted porcini polenta, spiced butternut squash, baby brussel sprouts and roasted cranberries.

The desert plateau inspiration board.

Dessert modeled after the mountain range inspiration.

Mountain range inspiration board.

My friend Lindsay Calla of Saucy Glossie snaps a photo of me on her Sony Bloggie.

