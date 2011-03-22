Kenneth Cole, Rebel with a Twitter

Kenneth Cole greeted a room full of bloggers last night with a small speech that began, “I have a tendency to put my foot in my mouth.” One was left to assume it’s a proverbial foot on Twitter if those well criticized Egypt tweets last month were any indication. In any case, the charming designer obviously understands the power of social media. See: all those bloggers and that rapid fire Twitter account. But the theme of the night was a bit more old school and 1950s in particular.

Cole hosted a showing of Rebel Without a Cause complete with popcorn, licorice, Rebel themed cocktails and motorcycle rides that were postponed due to weather, to celebrate and showcase his Fall 2011 collection no worries, those with the cocktails would not have been those driving said motorcycles. Cole explained that the James Dean classic is one that continues to inspire him.

Click through for some images from the night, complete with bean bags and Fall looks. Spy any James Dean inspiration?

All photos: Craig Arend, more available on Facebook