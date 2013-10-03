ThrowbackThursday Exclusive: See What Designer Kenneth Cole Looked Like in 1985

While these days it seems Kenneth Cole is most known for his remarkable ability to Tweet something divisive about pretty much any subject, he’s obviously best known for his fashion. The veteran designer has been in the game for more than 30 years—a journey he’s documenting in his new coffee table book, This is a Kenneth Cole Production.

The book, which came out yesterday, analyzes everything from Cole’s outspokenness on the subject of social media—”I figured out the less-than-140-character concept long before Twitter came along,” the designer once told WWD—to his stance on same-sex marriage, gun control, and, well, the fashion industry.

“This is not a how-to book, not a scrapbook, not a memoir, but a look back on a brand’s journey and the impact it has made on people in ways I could never have dreamed possible,” Cole said in a statement.

Cole shared exclusively with StyleCaster a vintage photo of what he looked like in 1985, and rocking quite a bit more facial hair than he does presently. Head to Amazon to shop the book now!