Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift Are Having a Love Affair—With Each Other’s Music

Taylor Swift has been open about her love of rapper Kendrick Lamar. She even name-checked him in her highly-scrutinized Rolling Stone cover in August. He’s there when she wants to kick back and rap a few lines before carrying on her day with Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, and he gets her fired up when she’s feeling victimized or just “needs to feel awesome.”

Like for instance, last night, when Taylor posted an Instagram announcing that she defied the critics by selling over one million records. “Industry experts predicted 1989 would sell 650k first week,” she wrote. “You went and bought 1.287 million albums. AND IT’S GOT ME LIKE:

Yes, that is Taylor Swift celebrating her album sales with Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle.” Sample lyrics:

God damn I feel amazing, damn I’m in the matrix

My mind is living on cloud 9 and this 9 is never on vacation

Start up that Maserati and VROOM VROOM! I’m racing

Poppin pills in the lobby and I pray they don’t find her naked

So all this is great. But then… THEN.. comes the news that Kendrick is actually a fan of Taylor’s as well! Who cares that he’s not really her demographic? He’s not afraid to admit when a song is as catchy as “Shake it Off.”

“I love that song,” he told The Fader, after singing a few bars of her first single off “1989.” “I ain’t playin’. I say what I mean, and I mean what I say!”

Do we spy a Taylor Swift/Kendrick Lamar collaboration in our future?