Zoom Is Dead, But I’m Not Giving Up My Statement Jewelry

Scroll To See More Images

2020 was the year I stopped seeing friends in person and started wearing jewelry. Those two things might not seem to correlate at first, but something about communicating exclusively via Zoom and FaceTime left me with a newfound appreciation for all that glittered. Whether I was rocking my everyday diamond studs or something more playful from Kendra Scott’s summer collection, the opportunity to flex a tiny bit of fashion on the small screen became one of the highlights of my day.

I know I’m not the only one who spends the majority of a Zoom call looking at myself. Call me vain, but it’s impossible not to do it! In person, I’m a big fan of an appropriate amount of eye contact, but the rules do not apply when it comes to blurry Zoom calls, so I usually ended up listening to my friends and subconsciously staring on my own face.

At first, this virtual reflection always looked a bit lackluster. It wasn’t until I started really leaning into accessories that I felt like myself on Zoom, during meetings with co-workers and happy hours with friends (that is, on the occasions when I bothered to turn on the camera at all).

Whereas I’d normally show up to a social gathering in a statement-making outfit, few Zoomers were concerned with my neck-down attire, so investing in earrings, necklaces and the like proved better purchases.

I mean, I couldn’t spend all my money on tie-dye sweatsuits, right?

Splurging on and experimenting with jewelry was the highlight of my summer—and even though Zoom is essentially dead, my love for accessorizing will live on. Maximalist, statement-making pieces have wormed their way into my heart and I’m happy to report that they look as good IRL as they do on-screen.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the key pieces I’ve been looking to as of late, all from Kendra Scott’s Tropicália collection, available on the brand’s site now. Even if you never find yourself on a Zoom call again, I can guarantee you’ll find reasons to layer up and show these pieces off.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Savannah Drop Earrings in Gold

These under-$100 sculptural florals have replaced understated studs for me. I wear them on an almost daily basis (and if you want to up the ante, they come even bigger, too).

Savannah Collar Necklace in Gold

When my usual dainty gold chains didn’t cut it, this molten collar necklace did the trick.

Savannah Statement Earrings in Matte Mauve If full-on gold isn’t your thing, these dreamy florals are for you. They’re basically wearable art. Savannah Statement Earrings $118 Buy Now

Savannah Cuff Bracelet in Gold

This coordinating cuff bracelet ensures your wrist looks chic for a happy hour cheers (virtual or IRL).