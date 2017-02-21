StyleCaster
Kendall and Kylie's PacSun Collection for Spring 2017 Is Here!

Kendall and Kylie's PacSun Collection for Spring 2017 Is Here!

Lauren Caruso

Lauren Caruso
Kendall + Kylie PacSun Spring 2017
Photo: Courtesy of PacSun

Kendall and Kylie are nothing if not busy: This week, between hanging in London for fashion week and hawking skinny tea, the sisters Jenner are releasing their spring 2017 collection for PacSun. As expected, it’s pretty much primed for Coachella or SXSW or whatever festival you’re into, what with all the florals and the rompers and off-the-shoulder everything. In addition, the spring line also offers twin sets, bralettes, kimonos, and “casual shorts,” which is a sort of bizarre phrase because everything looks pretty casual to us. Either way, it’s a super-feminine departure from the ’70s vibes the collection Kendall and Kylie served up last spring.

The collection, which will run you between $22.95 for a halter top and $59.95 for a pair of mom jeans, officially goes on sale this Thursday, February 23. In the meantime, click through some of the pieces below!

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Kendall + Kylie for PacSun

The Cold Shoulder Bodysuit, $34.95; at PacSun

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Button-Front Off-Shoulder Top, $26.95; at PacSun

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Lace-Hem Romper, $39.95; at PacSun

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Smocked Top, $26.95; at PacSun

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Lace Off-Shoulder Top, $32.95; at PacSun

Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
Kendall + Kylie for PacSun
