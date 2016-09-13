Inside Kendall and Kylie’s Insane $27M NYC Apartment

It’s no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner live for luxury, and the completely over-the-top penthouse they occupied while in NYC for fashion week was no exception to that rule. Situated in tony Tribeca, the sumptuous pad embodied opulence in a way that most city apartments definitely do not. First off, it’s four floors, which apparently is known as a quadplex. Yeah, that’s about all you need to know.

If you’re in the market, the 7,200-square-foot, nine-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home is a mere $2,650,000, and comes complete with a doorman and an elevator, though that may or may not work. (Kenny and Kyles were trapped in the elevator with pals Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods for a half hour a few days ago; now it’s being reported that they might’ve been responsible for the elevator’s stall, and may have to cough up repair money.) Obviously, K + K didn’t pay for the space during the time they used it, because they are famous.

