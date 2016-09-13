StyleCaster
Inside Kendall and Kylie’s Insane $27M NYC Apartment

Inside Kendall and Kylie’s Insane $27M NYC Apartment

It’s no secret that Kendall and Kylie Jenner live for luxury, and the completely over-the-top penthouse they occupied while in NYC for fashion week was no exception to that rule. Situated in tony Tribeca, the sumptuous pad embodied opulence in a way that most city apartments definitely do not. First off, it’s four floors, which apparently is known as a quadplex. Yeah, that’s about all you need to know.

If you’re in the market, the 7,200-square-foot, nine-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home is a mere $2,650,000, and comes complete with a doorman and an elevator, though that may or may not work. (Kenny and Kyles were trapped in the elevator with pals Hailey Baldwin and Jordyn Woods for a half hour a few days ago; now it’s being reported that they might’ve been responsible for the elevator’s stall, and may have to cough up repair money.) Obviously, K + K didn’t pay for the space during the time they used it, because they are famous.

Click through to drool over their den of wonder (sup, 1,700 square feet of private outdoor space!).

Kylie Jenner posted frequently from the quadplex, where she showed off her constant costume changes.

Never one to be outdone by her lil' sister, Kendall Jenner posted this chill shot of herself after vacating the lavish space.

