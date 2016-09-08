Kendall and Kylie Reveal Why They Didn’t Walk Kanye’s Yeezy Show

Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season 4 show yesterday may have featured a star-studded runway, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner were notable exceptions to that rule. Though the sisters definitely attended the show—and rocked the front row with Kim Kardashian, Tyga, Carine Roitfeld, and Pharrell Williams—they did not sling on those incredibly uncomfortable-looking shoes and strut their stuff alongside Amina Blue, Chanel Iman, Teyana Taylor, Sofia Richie et al.

But they weren’t shafted by West: They sat this one out of their own accord. “It’s really cool to sit and watch,” Kendall told E! “It’s like a whole new world. It’s kind of nice to not feel the pressure of having to walk, and sitting there for a couple hours before and whatever. It’s cool.”

As for Kylie: samesies. “I used to walk, but I’ve gotten to a new level and now I get to sit and watch,” she said. “It’s fun. I like being on the other side.”

Considering it was some 84 degrees in the shade yesterday, and the sun practically broiled the models alive, we can see why Kenny and Kyles would prefer the day off.

Here’s Kylie arriving at the Kendall + Kylie pop-up last night post-Yeezy, rocking her new hair like a boss.