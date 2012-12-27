Why Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Christmas Was Better Than Yours (Hint, It Involves Céline)



Yes, the Kardashian/Jenner brood isn’t exactly known for being low-key. Case in point, the way the family gifts during the holidays. Kendall and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram following their Christmas celebration to show off their luxury haul. Kylie, 15, Instagrammed photos of a Alexander McQueen Skull tapestry pillow, priced at $675, and a coveted Céline Luggage Mini, priced at $2,300, that she received.

Meanwhile Kendall Jenner, 17, was gifted a pair of Christian Louboutin Pigalle 100 spiked patent-leather pumps, priced at $1,195. Destiny Odom, 14, daughter of Lamar Odom and step-daughter of Khloe Kardashian received a Céline Nano Luggage Bag, priced at $1,950. All we can say is, it must be nice.

The question for you dear readers is simply, are you jealous?