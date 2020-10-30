Kendall & Kylie’s Amazon Holiday Wishlist Is Giving Me Major Gifting Inspo

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall and Kylie Jenner already gave us an early gift this holiday season—their fire clothing collection with The Drop—and now they’ve totally spoiled us yet again by revealing what they want under the tree this year. Kendall and Kylie’s Amazon holiday wishlist just dropped, and it’s here for everyone to see and shop. We’re taking cues from these influencer sisters and shopping pretty much everything they’re into this season. Consider us influenced!

Of course, they’ve included a few trendy pieces from their latest Amazon clothing collab, because they have to self-promote just a little, but there are a lot of other great picks on their holiday wishlist, too. The Drop, which is part of Amazon, releases collections from tastemakers and influencers every few months, and while they are usually only available for 30 hours, Amazon natch made an exception for the Jenners. Kris Jenner would never let a time-limit be put on her girls.

If you’ve already shopped their drop, there are plenty of other exciting things to browse, from trendy jewelry pieces to statement-making hats and hair accessories— there’s even a practical packing tool, and given how much these girls travel, I’m thinking I definitely need it. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or picking out gifts for your girls, chances are these Jenner-approved items will catch your eye.

Oh, and if you’re worried about keeping up the Jenners’ budget, don’t be. Most items stay under the $100 range, and we’ve rounded up our fave affordable picks below. If you want to check out everything the Jenners want for the holidays (from Amazon, at least), you can view their full wishlist here.



This Tie-Dye Bodysuit

It’s no surprise that this cut-out bodysuit—designed by Kendall and Kylie for their collection with The Drop—tops the list. It also comes in a black and rust tie-dye option, too.

This Lime Carhartt Beanie

This is the go-to hat on Amazon, so it’s no surprise Kendall & Kylie are fans. You’ve probably seen this hat everywhere—but maybe not in this eye-catching neon hue.

This Sporty Mini Backpack

Put down your purse and hop on the mini-backpack trend with this shiny pink Adidas number, a Jenner-approved athleisure OOTD must-have.

This Luxe Throw

The Jenner sisters know it’s cozy szn, and they recommend treating yourself or someone on your list to this plush, inviting blanket, available in 12 different colorways.

These Big, Fluffy Earmuffs

Keep your ears warm in these giant Jenner-approved earmuffs. Unlike a hat, these muffs won’t mess up your hair, so they’re perfect for a day of winter photos.

This Gold Chain Bracelet

The Jenners agree: You can’t go wrong with a classic, chunky chain bracelet. It goes with nearly everything. This bracelet is 14K gold-plated, so it’s just under $100.

This Wide-Brim Hat

We know that Kendall loves rocking a hat when she’s pulling a model-off-duty look, and apparently this one checks all her boxes. The carroty-orange hue makes a big statement.

These Vegan Leather Pants

Another piece from Kendall + Kylie x The Drop collection, these vegan leather pants are both comfy and chic—perfect for chilly weather. They come in edgy black or autumnal nutmeg, so channel either your inner Kylie or Kendall when you pick.

The Classic Gold Hoops

Kylie and Kendall both rock gold hoops on the reg, so it’s no surprise that there’s a pair of faux gold ones on this list. You can never have too many, and these are super budget-friendly.

This Chic Hair Clip

Encrusted with Swarovski pearls, this statement hair clip will complement all of your holiday looks and make you feel extra-glamorous without breaking the bank.

These Trendy Earrings

From a unique sun-and-moon pair to edgy snake earrings, this playful set of huggies is perfect for the fashionista who loves to accessorize.

These Packing Cubes

I might not be traveling right now, but I’m totally taking advantage of their recommendation of these sturdy packing cubes. No more making a mess of my suitcase and and wrinkling all of the outfits! Now, I pack like a Jenner.