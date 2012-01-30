Kendall & Kylie Jenner Act Like Normal Teens In ‘Teen Vogue’

While the Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is constantly reiterating the fact that her daughter Kendall, 16, is super down to earth, there’s just really no way. If you and your younger sister (Kylie, 14) both own pairs of Louboutins and have apartment sized walk-in closets before you can vote, then you’re just really not that down to earth. I’m not judging…I’m just sayin’.

That said, the youngest of the Kardashian Klan have been poised for the spotlight for a while now, and it’s pretty clear that Mama Kris is grooming them to be the next cash cows in her carefully constructed dynasty.

They’re off to a great start — the girls recently snagged a cover and spread inTeen Vogue. Check out the shoot in the gallery above. It’s actually really cute. Oh, and the article is pretty ridiculous. Let me show you my favorite line:

Mama Kris Jenner cruises out of the driveway in her white Bentley convertible, waving a well-manicured hand out the window. Older sister Kim, wearing sweatpants and no makeup, heads out the front door for a walk with the family’s pastor.

Wow, if those two sentences don’t sum up everything that’s right about the world, then I really don’t know what will.