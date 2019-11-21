Plus-Size Brand Ashley Stewart Just Partnered with Kendall + Kylie for a Size-Inclusive Holiday Collection

Scroll To See More Images

I never thought I would see the day when a clothing brand owned by Kendall and Kylie Jenner would step into the light and offer inclusive sizing, but it looks like that day is officially here. Kendall + Kylie and plus-size brand Ashley Stewart have teamed up to create Kendall + Kylie’s first foray into extended sizing—and I couldn’t be more excited. As someone who shops plus sizes, I’ve been a fan of Ashley Stewart for a while. They’re an incredible size-inclusive clothing brand, and to have them collaborate with such big-name celebrities is a dream come true. Extended sizing promoted by some of the most famous celebrities in America is far overdue, but better late than never—especially if it means I get to shop some chic holiday looks.

The Kendall + Kylie and Ashley Stewart collection has officially launched their first of three product drops. Starting with Holiday 2019 and going into 2020, the two brands will have—in total—three small collections. The Holiday 2019 collection is now available, and you’re going to want all of these looks for every festive event. From jumpsuits to dresses, this plus-size holiday collection is dreamy AF. The entire collaboration comes in sizes 10-24 and starts at $53, so start filling up those carts now, y’all.

This collaboration is not only absolutely gorgeous, but an important step in continuing battle for size-inclusivity across all clothing brands. “Ashley Stewart’s core mission has always been to advocate for women, which includes providing her with equal access to the fashion styles they love, so we’re proud to be the brand to launch Kendall + Kylie’s first ever inclusively sized collection to the Ashley Stewart family and our ever expanding community base,” says James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart.

You can find all the pieces from the Holiday 2019 Kendall + Kylie and Ashley Stewart collection on the Ashley Stewart site—and stay tuned for the other two product drops coming soon. Catch me refreshing my email every day in anticipation.