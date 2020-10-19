Kendall + Kylie x Amazon’s The Drop Is Here, But You’ve Only Got 30 Hours To Shop

Scroll To See More Images

Oh my god, it’s finally here. Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s exclusive Amazon collection debuted earlier this morning, and we def took some time to shop our fave pieces before writing this up. Sorry, we didn’t want to miss out! The collection is part of of Amazon’s The Drop, the site’s their trendy fashion section where they collaborate with celebs and influencers to bring you fashion you’d never expect to get from the same place you buy all your everyday essentials. Still, there’s definitely a catch when it comes to Kendall + Kylie x The Drop—it’s all about the timing.

Like all other The Drop launches, the Kendall + Kylie range is on a timer. You only get 30 hours to shop the collection before it’s gone for good, so it’s truly limited-edition. That said, this is a great thing for fashionistas looking to stand out, as you won’t ever walk into a party and see every girl dressed head-to-toe in Kendall + Kylie x The Drop—unlike anytime Zara releases a new collection.

To save you some time, we found the best items in Kendall and Kylie’s collection and listed them below. If you’ve always wanted to dress like a Jenner but don’t have their bougie budget, now’s your chance. Natch, the girls included styles similar to what you’d find all over their Instagrams, with on-trend essentials like bodysuits, tie-dye loungewear, faux leather and chic going-out tops.

Oh, and if you’re worried about the prices, don’t be. Everything is under $100, so your impulse-buys won’t put too much of a dent in your most recent paycheck. That said, grab your wallet and hurry before it all disappears. The drop went live at 11 a.m. EST, so you’ve got until 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, October 20, to place your order.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Turtleneck Bodysuit With Cut-Out

Personally, this is our favorite piece from the collab. It combines three amazing on-trend looks: tie-dye, cut-outs and bodysuits.

Vegan Leather Jogger

Be comfy, cozy and chic at the same time with these slouchy sleek leather joggers—which were clearly designed by Kendall, if you ask us.

Handkerchief Top With Sequin Fringe

If you’re always envious of Kendall’s cool-girl going-out tops, you can now own one of your own. Pretend that you’ve run into the paparazzi in this glitzy silver number, which is perfect for your next party, be it virtual or IRL.

Vegan Leather Paperbag Shorts in Sand

Shorts for fall? Groundbreaking. These chic vegan shorts have a flattering paperbag waist and would look great paired with sheer tights or over-the-knee boots.

Front Lace Up Sweatshirt in Salt & Pepper Tie Dye

Leave it to the Jenner sisters to come up with a sexy sweatshirt. This lace-up detailing makes this tie-dye sweatshirt a must-have. Talk about an upgrade to your quarantine staple.

Cropped Cardigan in Tie Dye Gaga Blue

This isn’t your grandma’s cardigan. We’re going gaga over this tie-dye cropped sweater, and TBH, it looks even better than we’d imagined with those leather shorts already in our cart.