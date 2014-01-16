Links To Click: Kendall & Kylie on Parents’ Split, Lena Dunham’s Photoshop Controversy, More

1. Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the hive mind younger daughters of Bruce and Kris Jenner, have finally made a statement about their parents split: “I think we’re doing fine,” Kendall told Chelsea Handler on “Chelsea Lately.” Though, she added, “It sucks not having a dad live with you but I talk to him every day.” “We hang out all the time,” added Kylie. Oh good. [Huffington Post]

2. Did Vanity Fair lighten Lupita Nyong’o’s skin? (Signs point to yes.) [ONTD]

3. Michelle Hurst, who plays Miss Claudette on “Orange Is The New Black,” was seriously hurt in a car accident and was placed in a medically induced coma for 16 days while doctors worked on her. She’s now out of the coma but still in very serious condition. [Variety]

4. Do a super graphic eye and get it right. Let us show you how. [Beauty High]

5. Hrm…Jezebel is offering $10,000 for unretouched, un-airbrushed photos of Lena Dunham’s Vogue cover and editorial spread, in order to expose “what Vogue decides to do with a specific woman who has very publicly stated that she’s fine just the way she is … Just how resistant is Vogue to that idea? Unaltered images will tell. [Jezebel]

6. Oh cool: American Apparel mannequins at its Lower East Side, Manhattan, location are now sporting heavy pubic hair and nipples. [Gothamist]

7. Are you a total bibliophile? Then you’re going to want these awesome tips for organizing and storing books! [The Vivant]

8. Don’t make these classic mistakes that’ll make you look older than you actually are! We warned ya! [Daily Makeover]