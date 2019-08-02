This Is How Kendall Jenner REALLY Feels About Sofia Richie

Things are pretty drama-free over in KarJennerland–and we have to say after the past few months, it’s a welcome change. Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie’s friendship clues us into the level of maturity that is happening within the family. When Sofia began dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex- Scott Disick–the public and the KarJenners had a lot to say about it. Most people were alarmed by Scott and Sofia’s age difference. (Scott is pushing 40 and Sofia can’t even drink legally.) Also–the KarJenners raised their eyebrows because Sofia grew up in the same circles as Kendall and Kylie.

However, for whatever reason–most of the backlash fell on 20-year-old Sofia. In Feb. 2018– Kendall, who typically minds her business and walks her runways, aimed at Scott and Sofia on Instagram. Scott posted a photo of himself and Sophie driving with Scott’s daughter, Penelope in the back. In the comments, Kendall wrote, “Awww Scott and his kids.” Now, this could be seen as innocent sibling shade, but it sounds rude AF to us. It was because Kendall has since deleted it.

However, since then, it looks like things have patched up between the two models. Kourtney apparently, adores Sofia, and she really loves and “trusts” her with her children which if we’re honest is EVERYTHING. They get along so well that Sofia has tagged along on family trips with Kourtney, Scott and their littles.

Since then the rest of the KarJenners (except for Kim. K.) have followed Kourt’s lead. Since her big blow-up with Jordyn Woods in Feb. 2019–Kylie has become super tight with Sofia. The golden-haired beauty even vacationed with the makeup mogul recently in picturesque Turks and Caicos.

Also in late June 2019–Kendall, Kylie and Sofia all partied together at a friend’s ’70s themed birthday bash. We’re just glad there is no balance between these ladies. After all, Sofia and Scott have been going strong for two years now.

TBH–this was never really Kendall’s business to begin with.