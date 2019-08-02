This Is How Kendall Jenner REALLY Feels About Sofia Richie

Things are pretty drama-free over in KarJennerland–and we have to say after the past few months, it’s a welcome change. Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie’s friendship clues us into the level of maturity that is happening within the family. When Sofia began dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex- Scott Disick–the public and the KarJenners had a lot to say about it. Most people were alarmed by Scott and Sofia’s age difference. (Scott is pushing 40 and Sofia can’t even drink legally.) Also–the KarJenners raised their eyebrows because Sofia grew up in the same circles as Kendall and Kylie.
However, for whatever reason–most of the backlash fell on 20-year-old Sofia. In Feb. 2018– Kendall, who typically minds her business and walks her runways, aimed at Scott and Sofia on Instagram. Scott posted a photo of himself and Sophie driving with Scott’s daughter, Penelope in the back. In the comments, Kendall wrote, “Awww Scott and his kids.” Now, this could be seen as innocent sibling shade, but it sounds rude AF to us. It was because Kendall has since deleted it.
However, since then, it looks like things have patched up between the two models. Kourtney apparently, adores Sofia, and she really loves and “trusts” her with her children which if we’re honest is EVERYTHING. They get along so well that Sofia has tagged along on family trips with Kourtney, Scott and their littles.
Since then the rest of the KarJenners (except for Kim. K.) have followed Kourt’s lead. Since her big blow-up with Jordyn Woods in Feb. 2019–Kylie has become super tight with Sofia. The golden-haired beauty even vacationed with the makeup mogul recently in picturesque Turks and Caicos.
Also in late June 2019–Kendall, Kylie and Sofia all partied together at a friend’s ’70s themed birthday bash. We’re just glad there is no balance between these ladies. After all, Sofia and Scott have been going strong for two years now.
Image: Instagram.
TBH–this was never really Kendall’s business to begin with.
Kendall Jenner arriving at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in June 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival's Fashion for Relief event in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking up the red carpet at the "120 Beats Per Minute" screening at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Vanity Fair and Chopard part at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Chopard Space Party in Cannes in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the street in New York City's Upper East Side in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the street in NoHo in New York City in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way down the red carpet at the 2017 MET Gala in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making an appearance at the Winter Bumbleland event in Rancho Mirage, California in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted on an outing in Los Angeles in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving the airport in Los Angeles in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the Chanel fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way to the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the streets of Milan before the Versace Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way to the Love Me 17 x Burberry Party at London Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving Dover Street Market after a LOVE Magazine signing at London Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted out in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the Alexander Wang show in Harlem in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a V magazine signing in Soho in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at Harper's Bazaar's 150 Most Fashionable Women event in West Hollywood in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving the airport in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at Christian Dior's office in Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner shopping around a flea market in Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner strolling through Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking through Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way down the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner strolling through Manhattan in New York City in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty in Paris in November 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the What Goes Around Comes Around Beverly Hills grand opening in October 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a japanese restaurant in Paris in October 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner participating in the MTV Total Registration Live in New York City's Time Square in September 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the streets of Manhattan in New York City in September 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a filming of "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles in August 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the streets of New York City in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted strolling down the streets of Manhattan in New York City in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the launch of OUE Skyspace LA in Los Angeles in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall photographed while walking down the street in New York City's Meatpacking District in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner photographed while at the airport in Los Angeles in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner photographed at the airport in Los Angeles in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Chopard Wild Party at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the red carpet at a screening of "From the Land and the Moon (Mal De Pierres)" at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the airport in Nice, France in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the 2016 MET Gala in New York City in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner at the airport in Paris in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the REVOLVE Desert House in Thermal, California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner heading to a restaurant in New York City in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner exiting a car in Los Angeles in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner celebrating the Kendall + Kylie Collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images