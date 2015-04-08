Disgusting Hackers Went to Town on Kendall Jenner’s Twitter

Kendall Jenner‘s the latest celebrity to fall victim to Twitter hackers–and this time it doesn’t feel like a harmless prank.

Three tweets were sent from the model’s Twitter account overnight, each equally disgusting and offensive. The hackers tweeted insensitive and gross comments, with one particularly gross post referencing Kendall’s dad, Bruce Jenner, who is reportedly undergoing gender reassignment treatment.

The offensive tweets were taken down almost immediately. Two of the posts called for Kendall’s 10.2 million followers to follow Twitter users @ThyClerk and @fuckcynical, and both accounts have since been suspended.