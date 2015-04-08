StyleCaster
Share

Disgusting Hackers Went to Town on Kendall Jenner’s Twitter

What's hot
StyleCaster

Disgusting Hackers Went to Town on Kendall Jenner’s Twitter

by
kendall jenner supports bruce jenner's sex change

Photo: Wenn

Kendall Jenner‘s the latest celebrity to fall victim to Twitter hackers–and this time it doesn’t feel like a harmless prank.

Three tweets were sent from the model’s Twitter account overnight, each equally disgusting and offensive. The hackers tweeted insensitive and gross comments, with one particularly gross post referencing Kendall’s dad, Bruce Jenner, who is reportedly undergoing gender reassignment treatment.

Kendall Jenner Twitter Hack

The offensive tweets were taken down almost immediately. Two of the posts called for Kendall’s 10.2 million followers to follow Twitter users @ThyClerk and @fuckcynical, and both accounts have since been suspended.

MORE: Here’s What Kendall Jenner Eats During Fashion Week

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share