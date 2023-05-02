Kendall Jenner’s 2023 Met Gala Look Is Very Kris Jenner Coded

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner is a Met Gala pro and has become a staple of the event’s red carpet. The model has attended the Met Gala seven times since 2014 and her appearance this evening officially makes it eight. She’s come a long way from wearing TopShop on the Met steps (like she did back in 2014). She was featured on Vogue’s May cover which honored Karl Lagerfeld’s design and legacy and features 10 models that Lagerfeld “loved most”. Jenner wore a Donatella Versace dress, designed to reference Lagerfeld, in the issue and fans were eager to see if she’d keep a similar theme on the Met Gala carpet. Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look for 2023, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, took a different approach than her Vogue shoot—the model opted for a collared Marc Jacobs bodysuit and honestly was channeling another style icon: Kris Jenner.

When you think of Kris Jenner, you probably imagine a crisp white collar, a black and white collar scheme and plenty of sparkles—the exact formula of Kendall Jenner’s Marc Jacobs bodysuit.

Well, at least it was from the top half. While the top of Kendall Jenner’s outfit was giving “momager” the bottom half was youthful and right on par with the model’s style. Jenner went pantless and wore the bodysuit over sheer tights—a continuation of the trend she helped start earlier this year.

The bodysuit’s long sleeves acted as their own accessory and draped down onto the carpet on the Met steps. She paired the bodysuit with tall platform boots that were reminiscent of the peak “Tumblr Girl” era.

For hair, Jenner wore her long brown locks in a high ponytail. She opted for a natural glam makeup look and added some sparkle to her face with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Despite recent outings and a rumored relationship with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner walked the Met steps with her sisters and Bad Bunny walked the carpet solo. The duo was spotted out together in New York City this week leading up to the Met Gala so there is always a chance we will see them together inside or at the after-party.

In the past, Jenner has opted for glamorous gowns for the Met Gala and always maintains a level of supermodel sophistication with her look. This year’s look was more casual than what Kendall Jenner has opted to wear in the past.

Last year, for the 2022 Gala “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, Kendall Jenner wore an opulent black skirt with a cropped black mesh top by Prada. She held a sparkly black Prada bag as an accessory and wore diamond drop earrings but the most notable accessory was her newly-bleached eyebrows.

The previous year, in 2021, Kendall Jenner hoped on the first wave of the naked dress trend with a sheer crystal Givenchy gown. The dress made it appear as if she was dripping in diamonds (a cue she may have taken from Kim Kardashian’s famous Mugler Met Gala look).

Despite rumors that the Kardashian-Jenner crew wouldn’t be attending this year’s Met Gala, I predict there are plenty of more appearances to come.