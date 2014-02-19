From Braces to the Runway: 35 Photos of Kendall Jenner’s Transformation

Ever since we saw our first episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007, Kendall Jenner has always been associated with her sisters’ fame, not her own. Recently, though, Kendall seems to be forging her own path, moving away from the Kardashian image and breaking into the world of high-fashion modeling.

Last week alone, the 18-year-old has been spotted showing off her lady parts on the Marc Jacobs runway during NYFW, sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, (we wonder what Kim and Kanye had to say about that one) at the Topshop Unique show, and strutting her stuff down the Giles runway during London Fashion Week. She seems to be taking the fashion world by storm in a way that her sisters never could.

Here, we’ve compiled 35 photos of Kendall that accurately show her transformation from a metal-mouthed little kid to a budding model.