From Braces to the Runway: 35 Photos of Kendall Jenner’s Transformation

Ever since we saw our first episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007, Kendall Jenner has always been associated with her sisters’ fame, not her own. Recently, though, Kendall seems to be forging her own path, moving away from the Kardashian image and breaking into the world of high-fashion modeling.
Last week alone, the 18-year-old has been spotted showing off her lady parts on the Marc Jacobs runway during NYFW, sitting next to Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, (we wonder what Kim and Kanye had to say about that one) at the Topshop Unique show, and strutting her stuff down the Giles runway during London Fashion Week. She seems to be taking the fashion world by storm in a way that her sisters never could.
Here, we’ve compiled 35 photos of Kendall that accurately show her transformation from a metal-mouthed little kid to a budding model.
December 2000
Kendall Jenner made her first red carpet appearance during the "Emperor's New Groove" movie premiere. You know what they say—you have to start somewhere, right?
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003
Kendall made an appearance at John Anthony DeJoria's 6th birthday party—clearly ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Photo:
Cesare Bonazza/WireImage
March 2007
Kendall (looking like she's hailed from the 70s) sports a Pucci-esque dress with a matching headband.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
October 2007
Kendall, with her younger sister, Kylie, wears a cheetah print halter dress with some matching sandals—ankle bracelets and all—to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" season premiere.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
May 2008
While arriving at the KIIS-FM's 2008 Wango Tango concert in CA, Kenfall matches with her sister is hot print and black. At a young age, she learned that Converse are appropriate for almost any occasion.
Photo:
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
May 2009
Looks like Kendall finally learned what a hair straightener was as she rocked straight hair and riding boots to the Wango Tango concert in Irvine, CA.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
July 2009
Clad in braces and a ruffle dress, Kendall finally has enough balance to rock a pair of heels on the red carpet.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
September 2009
At the release party for Selena Gomez & The Scene's record, Kendall stayed classic and girly with a black and white dress and classic black booties.
Photo:
Toby Canham/Getty Images
September 2010
It's amazing what a little eye liner and lip gloss can do, when Kendall goes from little girl to young bombshell at the "Easy A" premiere in Hollywood.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
October 2010
Kendall begins to take risks with popping, bright colors all while staying fashionable and on trend during Teen Vogue's Annual Young Hollywood Party.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
November 2010
Arriving at the premiere of "Burlesque", Kendall looks way older than 14 when she shows that she can be sexy and stylish simultaneously. We can just picture what Bruce had to stay when she left the house like this.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
January 2011
Kendall sticks to a classy and sophisticated look with this neutral colored dress and black accessories during the 2011 People's Choice Awards in LA.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
February 2011
Showing off her personal style, Kendall gives off a bohemian vibe as she celebrates the launch of "Malibu Native" at Pac Sun in LA.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
February 2011
Looks like Kendall has definitely grown up and taken some advice from her sisters. She sticks to a classic black, velvet ensemble at the "Beastly" premiere in LA.
Photo:
Michael Kovac/WireImage
August 2011
Finally looking more comfortable on the red carpet, Kendall rocks a black and white bodycon dress to the Kardashian Kollection launch party in Hollywood to support her sisters.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
August 2011
Staying fun, young and still sexy, Kendall Jenner attends the 2011 Teen Choice Awards wearing a plum colored cut-out dress with her hair slicked back into a classic updo.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
September 2011
Making her first real runway appearance, Kendall struts her stuff down the Sherri Hill Spring 2012 runway at Trump Tower in New York City. She also did catalog modeling for the brand.
Photo:
Jeff Schear/Getty Images
November 2011
Working as a model for the Forever 21 for Hello Kitty Collection, Kendall shows her real dedication and interest in the modeling world.
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
December 2011
Rocking a classic black and white top and skirt, Kendall adds a fun touch with the sunshine yellow blazer screaming professional but fun at the same time.
Photo:
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
February 2012
Kendall makes an appearance at the Rent the Runway Pop-Up Shop in Hollywood while she sports a black romper, simple makeup and some awesome shoes.
Photo:
Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2012
Kendall, looking older than her real age per usual, wore a simple white dress with fun heels to the premiere of "The Vow" in LA.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
March 2012
Kendall arrived at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" wearing yet another black and white dress. This might be her favorite color combo, no?
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
August 2012
Kendall stays on point with the trends while she rocks a different silhouette than her usual at the Seventeen Magazine poolside party for West Coast Fashion Contributors.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
August 2012
Making the ultimate fashion statement, Kendall covers Seventeen Magazine with her sister on the September 2012—a great way to break into the fashion world.
Photo:
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
September 2012
Jenner rocks the Sherri Hill runway once again for the Spring 2013 collection in New York.
Photo:
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
September 2012
Kendall attends Fashion's Night Out 2012 in Los Angelas wearing a very flattering nude dress.
Photo:
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
September 2012
Yet another runway appearances from this Jenner as she strut down the Tumbler and Tipsy by Michael Kuluva fashion show in NYC.
Photo:
Thomas Concordia/WireImage
November 2012
In Sydney, Australia, Kendall attends a book lanuch wearing an amazing yellow bodycon dress showing off her model bod.
Photo:
Don Arnold/WireImage
February 2013
Supporting a good cause, Kendall walked the runway wearing a gorgeous cutout red dress during the Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection at NYFW.
Photo:
Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic
August 2013
Launching another Kendall and Kylie collection at Pac Sun, Kendall wears a neon statement necklace, leather pants and a chiffon top that totally showed off her personal style.
Photo:
Matthew Eisman/WireImage
November 2013
During the 2013 American Music Awards in LA, Kendall wore a sexy white, cutout dress with an amazing statement necklace all topped off with the perfect bright red lip.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
February 2014
Shocking just about everyone, Kendall made her first high-end designer runway debut at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show during NYFW leaving little to the imagination. (Cue Bruce Jenner freakout)
Photo:
Randy Brooke/WireImage
February 2014
Venturing off to London Fashion Week, Jenner sits next to Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintor, at the Topshop Unique show. Is there a Vogue cover in Kendall's future?
Photo:
David M. Benett
February 2014
Hanging with one of the moment's most popular models, Cara Delevingne, during London Fashion Week, Kendall looks totally grown up.
Photo:
David M. Benett
February 2014
Making yet another huge runway appearance, Kendall stomps down the Giles runway show during London Fashion Week.
Photo:
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images