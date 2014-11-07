Kendall Jenner Won’t Be Walking In This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After All

While many in the fashion industry assumed walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was next on Kendall Jenner’s quest for worldwide model domination, it’s just not in the cards this year.
Reports started to surface that Kylie’s older sister was on her way to getting those highly coveted Angel Wings after she made a splash at Spring ’15 Fashion Weeks around the world. But according to Grazia Daily, the lingerie giant went with about 30 other girls instead, including Angels like Behati Prinsloo, Doutzen Kroes and Lily Aldridge. Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio will also return to their old stomping grounds—taking place in London for the first time this year—and will each wear $2 million Fantasy Bras.
Aside from Kendall, you know who else is noticeably missing from this list? That’d method-actress Cara Delevingne! The supermodel famously walked the VS runway last year, but most likely had to turn the job down this time due to a hectic schedule.
There’s always next year, Kenny.
Check out the full list of models below:
The Angels
Adriana Lima (Fantasy Bra)
Alessandra Ambrosio (Fantasy Bra)
Behati Prinsloo
Candice Swanepoel
Douzten Kroes
Karlie Kloss
Lily Aldridge
Lindsay Ellingson
Models
Elsa Hosk
Barbara Fialho
Lais Ribeiro
Devon Windsor
Blanca Padilla
Jac Jagaciak
Romee Strijd
Bregje Heinen
Maud Welzen
Daniela Braga
Imaan Hammaam
Shanina Shaik
Eniko Mihalik
Jasmine Tookes
Kelly Gale
Jourdan Dunn
Maria Borges
Cindy Bruna
Josephine Skriver