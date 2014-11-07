Kendall Jenner Won’t Be Walking In This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After All

While many in the fashion industry assumed walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was next on Kendall Jenner’s quest for worldwide model domination, it’s just not in the cards this year.

Reports started to surface that Kylie’s older sister was on her way to getting those highly coveted Angel Wings after she made a splash at Spring ’15 Fashion Weeks around the world. But according to Grazia Daily, the lingerie giant went with about 30 other girls instead, including Angels like Behati Prinsloo, Doutzen Kroes and Lily Aldridge. Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio will also return to their old stomping grounds—taking place in London for the first time this year—and will each wear $2 million Fantasy Bras.

Aside from Kendall, you know who else is noticeably missing from this list? That’d method-actress Cara Delevingne! The supermodel famously walked the VS runway last year, but most likely had to turn the job down this time due to a hectic schedule.

There’s always next year, Kenny.

Check out the full list of models below:

The Angels

Adriana Lima (Fantasy Bra)

Alessandra Ambrosio (Fantasy Bra)

Behati Prinsloo

Candice Swanepoel

Douzten Kroes

Karlie Kloss

Lily Aldridge

Lindsay Ellingson

Models

Elsa Hosk

Barbara Fialho

Lais Ribeiro

Devon Windsor

Blanca Padilla

Jac Jagaciak

Romee Strijd

Bregje Heinen

Maud Welzen

Daniela Braga

Imaan Hammaam

Shanina Shaik

Eniko Mihalik

Jasmine Tookes

Kelly Gale

Jourdan Dunn

Maria Borges

Cindy Bruna

Josephine Skriver