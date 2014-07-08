Kendall Jenner Walked in Chanel’s Couture Show in Paris

In case there was any lingering doubt, reality star Kendall Jenner is legit runway model. Following a string of high-fashon wins, the 18-year-old landed the ultimate coup—walking the Chanel Haute Couture runway in Paris.

Kendall—sporting a super-punky hairstyle—strutted down the catwalk in a red and black tweed off-the-shoulder dress, which had dramatic feathers along the chest and up the sleeves.

Obviously—because it’s the Kardashian-Jenner family and because it’s 2014—Kendall and mom Kris immediately took to Instagram to share snaps from Chanel.

Kendall’s photo—taken with another model—was captioned ”birdies backstage #ChanelCouture,” while Kris labeled hers “WOW!!! Congratulations @kendalljenner you look so beautiful walking in the Chanel Couture show just now!!!!! I’m so proud of you! Fabulous show @karllagerfeld.”

Obviously, Kendall has had a pretty staggering six months—before Marc Jacobs cast her in his Spring 2014 show in September—the aspiring model had really only walked in a show for Avril Lavigne‘s clothing line, Abbey Dawn, as well a gig strutting in Sherri Hill’s runway show, which mostly featured prom dresses.

Since then, she’s appeared on several catwalks including Chanel Spring 2014 and Givenchy, sat next to Anna Wintour during London Fashion Week, as well as bagging a shoot in French Vogue, and a Givenchy print campaign,

Whether the fashion community sees Kendall as a legit high-fashiom model or a vehicle to drive eyeballs around everything her family is affiliated with—couture shows don’t normally end up in the tabloids—isn’t exactly clear, but some have specualted a titan of fashion like Karl Lagerfeld would never have given a very pretty, if commerical-looking, girl like Kendall the time of day if not for her very famous brood.

As for other highlights: Karl closed the show with his signature Chanel “bride,” which took an oh-so-modern turn: The bride was very pregnant (model and Lagerfeld muse Ashleigh Goode is expecting in real life), while celebrities and fashion stars like Jared Leto, an orange-haired Kristen Stewart, Miroslava Duma, Lily Collins, and Nina Dobrev looked on.