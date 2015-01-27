Kendall Jenner Walked in Another Chanel Haute Couture Show

Kendall Jenner just keeps on climbing the that ladder to supermodel status, and now has another Chanel runway under her belt. Overnight the 19-year-old model walked in the Chanel spring 2015 Paris couture show.

Wearing a frothy, floral tulle skirt and cropped, sheer blouse, Kendall walked with her midriff on display for Karl Lagerfeld‘s tropical garden-themed runway show.

This isn’t Kendall’s first gig with Chanel. In fact, the reality TV star-turned-supermodel made her debut for the fashion brand walking in the supermarket-themed fall 2014 ready-to-wear showcase, then walked again for the fall 2014 couture show. Most recently Kendall appeared in Lagerfeld’s Metiers D’Art presentation earlier this season.