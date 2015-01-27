StyleCaster
Kendall Jenner Walked in Another Chanel Haute Couture Show

Kendall Jenner Chanel Couture Spring 2015

Photo: Imaxtree

 

Kendall Jenner just keeps on climbing the that ladder to supermodel status, and now has another Chanel runway under her belt. Overnight the 19-year-old model walked in the Chanel spring 2015 Paris couture show.

Wearing a frothy, floral tulle skirt and cropped, sheer blouse, Kendall walked with her midriff on display for Karl Lagerfeld‘s tropical garden-themed runway show.

This isn’t Kendall’s first gig with Chanel. In fact, the reality TV star-turned-supermodel made her debut for the fashion brand walking in the supermarket-themed fall 2014 ready-to-wear showcase, then walked again for the fall 2014 couture show. Most recently Kendall appeared in Lagerfeld’s Metiers D’Art presentation earlier this season.

