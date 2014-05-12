Kendall Jenner is Getting Her Own ‘Vogue’ Spread

The line between the world of reality television’s first family, the Kardashians, and the world of high fashion continues to blur more and more: Kendall Jenner will be shot for an upcoming issue of Vogue, according to E! Online. Kendall is following in the footsteps of older sis Kim Kardashian and her beau Kanye West — but we doubt 18-year-old Kendall is quite big enough of a name to land the cover. That said, a spread in Vogue is certainly a coup for the young model. According to E!, Kendall’s photos were shot by legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier, and the shoot is expected to debut in the next issue of Vogue.

This isn’t Kendall’s first brush with Vogue stardom, either. During the Fall 2014 season of runway shows that comprised Fashion Month, Kendall made some major runway debuts: She walked in Marc Jacobs’ show in New York, then made her way across the Atlantic to hit the runways for Giles in London and Givenchy in Paris. During the experience, she posed for Vogue’s Instagram wearing a series of fresh-off-the-runway looks. She also sat front row at the Topshop show in London, right next to — you guessed it — Anna Wintour.

