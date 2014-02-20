Found: The Exact iPhone Case Kendall Jenner Used in Her Vogue.com Shoot

What: A super-stylish red leather iPhone case by accessories brand Adopted, created exclusively for Barneys and sported by fashion’s brand-new It-girl Kendall Jenner in a recent shoot with Vogue.com.

Why: Since Kendall is currently busy wearing brands like Marc Jacobs and Giles on the runway—not to mention Tory Burch (above), The Row, and Prabal Gurung in the Vogue.com feature—it’s not like we really have an opportunity to shop her wardrobe. So we’ll jump at the chance to get a bite of her stylish moment in the sun any way we can; and this iPhone case is the perfect opportunity.

Not only is it cute and stylish, it’s high-end at an approachable price. It’s made from genuine leather and has gold-tone polycarbonate trim, but is a relatively reasonable $60.

How: Red is going to be major this upcoming Fall season, so we love the idea of wearing an all black-and-white look with a dash of color provided by this little guy.

Adopted Leather iPhone Case, $60; at Barneys