Has Anyone Else Noticed That Kendall Jenner and Victoria Justice are Starting To Look Exactly Alike?

Kendall Jenner has certainly cemented her stature as one of Fashion’s current It-girls: from the 18-year-old making her runway debut in Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2014 show to crossing the ocean to make her second showing in Giles’ show, she’s certainly a darling in the industry right now. Victoria Justice, another young starlet (she’s 20 years old), rose through the entertainment ranks by starring on a couple of huge Nickelodeon shows, including the self-titular “Victorious.”
What do they have in common? They’re starting to look exactly alike! Check out the ladies at two recent red carpet appearances:
Twins! While Kendall is more and more working a high-fashion look on the red carpet, every now and then she’ll bust out a Kardashian-level glam, and when she does, she looks almost identical to Victoria.
What do you think? Is it just us or are these two famous faces starting to look more and more alike? Sound off below!