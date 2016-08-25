So, Kendall Jenner Is Trying to Make This Weird Neckline Happen

It was just another day in the life until we came across a perplexing image of Kendall Jenner out and about in West Hollywood today. And we paused.

To be perfectly honest, we’re weirdly into it.

Something about the devil-may-care vibe combined with the not-so-subtle homage to the choker really works here, and though Jenner’s enviable abs don’t hurt the ensemble—nor, to be frank, does her signature IDGAF attitude—even a mere mortal could totally pull this off on a day off. As in, TGI (almost) F, because we’re pretty much headed straight home to artfully deconstruct an old concert tee and cop Kenny’s style.

Jenner modeled the getup to hit up the tragically hip Alfred Coffee & Kitchen with her homie Lauren Perez, who was wearing a much more basic outfit. Don’t wait to upstage #KewlKenny, after all. Yes, that is an actual hashtag that Jenner’s stylist Monica Rose likes to use.

If you want to replicate her exact style, we shopped her look. Click through to find all the elements of her outfit, and then go to town this weekend. Or next, if you don’t opt for overnight shipping. Which would be super baller but totally impractical, so—next weekend it is. Happy (almost) Friday!