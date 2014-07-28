Kendall Jenner on Modeling: ‘I Want to be Taken Seriously’

Kendall Jenner’s much anticipated Love magazine issue has hit newsstands (it’s not yet online), and the famous spawn talks a heck of a lot about wanting to be taken seriously in the modeling industry.

Jenner shares in the issue: “I was like, ‘You know what? I want to be high fashion. I want to be taken seriously … People think that this [success] just came to me. But it didn’t. What I have has almost worked against me. I had to work even harder to get where I wanted because people didn’t take me seriously as a model. Because of the TV show…I went on castings and some people weren’t feeling me because of my name. But it was great when people didn’t recognize me. I was like, ‘Thank you. Please don’t recognize me.'”

Apparently a big part of being taken seriously involves not letting her big (and more famous) sis Kim Kardashian sit front row in the fashion shows she is walking in. “Kim was invited to a lot of the shows that I was in,” Jenner told Love. “She called me before and was like, ‘Hey, I was invited to the show, I just wanted to let you know. Do you want me to come?’ and I was like, ‘No.’

Regardless, Kardashian remains her biggest cheerleader. She said in the issue of her sister: “She had to work extra hard to gain this respect and to fight for people to see she’s serious. Marc Jacobs gave her a real shot and treated her like any other model. He believed in her and opened the door for her. Then Riccardo and Karl gave her a chance and she has proven that she is the real deal. Her hard work paid off, and that makes me so proud.”

While we believe that Jenner’s famous last name and reality TV background haven’t always worked to her advantage, we can’t help but roll our eyes at the notion that her overnight modeling success has nothing to do with her family. Regardless of how she did it, Jenner’s career only seems to be an upswing, and we can only imagine she will be a ubiquitous fixture come fashion week in September.