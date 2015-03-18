Kendall Jenner: ‘I Will Always Love My Dad, Whether He’s a Man or a Woman’

Amid plenty of speculation in the media about Bruce Jenner‘s sex change, the Kardashian and Jenner family have kept their lips sealed–until now.

Kendall Jenner spoke to Us Weekly at Comedy Central’s roast of Justin Bieber on the weekend, and she wants the world to know she supports her dad no matter what.

“I love my dad. He’s always been there for me and my sisters,” the 19-year-old model said. “He’s a wonderful man. And just because he’s changing shoes now, so to speak, doesn’t make him less wonderful. I will always love my dad, whether he’s a man or a woman.”

Last week TMZ reported that Bruce halted the stopped production of a docuseries that will chronicle his transformation from a man into a woman. Sources told TMZ that Bruce feels pressured by producers who are gunning for the program to premiere in May, and that he wants to make sure his family has accepted the transition.

Kendall also spoke about the rest of her family in the Us Weekly interview, saying that she’s super close with her famous sisters: “We are all very tight, and we tell each other everything,” she said of her sisters. “I am so proud of all of them. I spend as much time with them as I possibly can.”

When asked what makes her mad, the model replied, “When people say we don’t work hard. That’s just the biggest lie ever. All of our family members are super dedicated to their work, and we all know how to commit ourselves to our jobs. It’s a great quality to have, I think. A good work ethic goes a long way.”

She also hinted that a future as an actress might be on the cards: “I am very aware of the fact that I won’t be able to model for the rest of my life. And acting is something I am definitely interested in.”

Kendall also put an end to rumors that she’s dating Justin Bieber: “If I commented on every single story about who I am dating at the moment, I wouldn’t stop talking. Justin and I are very good friends. I think he’s super cool. And that’s about it.”

Between the comments on Bruce and Bieber, Kendall’s interview sure clears up a whole lot of Kardashian-Jenner speculation–head over to Us Weekly to read more.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Jenner denied ever speaking to Us Weekly and said the quote was made up.

how is it legal for someone to "quote" someone and publish it if in fact you never said what was quoted. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 18, 2015