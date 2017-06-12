All the Times We Wanted to Raid Kendall Jenner’s Closet

When we met Kendall Jenner in 2007 on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” we knew her as the lanky, sometimes awkward, dark-haired little sis to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. She was a background character at best who often frolicked away from the camera with her baby sis, Kylie Jenner, as her older and more famous sisters absorbed the spotlight.

Now, in 2017, Kendall has built a name for herself as one of the biggest, coolest and busiest “It” girls in fashion. With a fresh face and legs for days, Kendall has not only captured the hearts of millions of “KUWTK” fans, but she’s also caught the attention of some of the biggest names in fashion, who, like us, are taking note of her rising cool-girl status.

But don’t think the 21-year-old is just a brainless rack for designers. She’s got amazing style off the runway, as well. From her easy street style to her envy-worthy red carpet looks, Kendall’s got the effortless chic thing down pat. Click through to see all of Kendall’s best looks over the years.