Kendall Jenner Strips Down to Bra and Underwear For Advent Calendar

Another day, another (almost) naked member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This time though, it’s not Kim stripping down, but Kendall.

This weekened, Love magazine posted a teaser of the 19-year-old model in a Philipp Plein lace bra and underwear, with thigh-high tights, studded heels, and a Santa Claus hat, along with the announcement that Jenner is starring in the magazine’s yearly Advent calendar.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of supermodels including Cara Delevingne and Doutzen Kroes, who also starred in the mag’s holiday calendar.

It’s the perfect cap to Kendall’s banner year—from walking the runways during New York, Milan and Paris Fashion Week, to appearing in a Givenchy ad campaign, to the recent announcement that she’s the newest face of Estee Lauder.

Go Kendall, go! It’s only a matter of time at this pace before you break the internet like your sister.