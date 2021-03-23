Yes, I Bought Kendall Jenner’s $50 Mango Sweater Vest

Whenever I see a celeb rocking a street style look I know I can copy, I usually set out to find similar pieces at a fraction of the price. That said, sometimes my faves surprise me and wear items I can actually afford—cute Kendall Jenner’s striped sweater vest, from one of my very favorite retailers. Mango!

I’m a big proponent of Mango and I don’t feel like it gets enough hype. If you’re tired of wearing the exact same ‘fits as your friends because you all shop at Zara, then Mango is the move! It’s the same price point and a similar vibe, but the pieces are slightly better made and a little more unique. I mean, if it’s good enough for Kendall Jenner, it’s good enough for the rest of us.

On a recent day out in New York City, Jenner donned Mango’s Multicoloured Knitted Vest—a steal at just under $50, although it’s selling out hella fast because she wore it. Mango even has matching knit shorts I’m now seriously considering as well.

(Pssst, if you want a different striped sweater with an equally fuzzy feel, this one from Etsy is a great option that allows you to skip the fast fashion and support a small business!)

Of course, not all the elements in Jenner’s look were so affordable. The star paired her Mango sweater vest with a $1790 green handbag from Burberry’s B Conscious collection. The rest of her look consisted of green trousers, a white button-down, brown loafers, tortoise sunnies, a black mask and a fun rainbow beaded mask chain.

I could probably buy similar versions of everything in this outfit at Mango. Heck, I could likely find most of it at my local thrift store! The look is very grandpa-chic, and of course Jenner pulls it off flawlessly. She isn’t the only model who is a fan of this style, either—her fashionista friend Bella Hadid also gravitates towards menswear pieces when she’s off-duty. Maybe these gals get glammed up so much for work that they’ve come to prefer a low-key look on the weekends.

The sweater vest trend has been on my radar for a hot minute; in truth, TikTok’s Gen Z fashionistas made them cool again long before Jenner. Personally, I wasn’t ready to lean in, but this street style moment is enough to finally convince me. A sweater vest just might be the perfect transitional weather piece to add to my spring 2021 wardrobe.

Shout out to Kenny for the New York style inspo I’ve been craving. Now I just need the weather to stay exactly like this—a.k.a. both warm and cool enough that a sleeveless sweater isn’t considered strange.