A Complete Guide to Kendall Jenner’s Killer Street Style

We’re used to seeing models like Kendall Jenner look perfect on the runway, red carpet, and in fashion campaigns, but when you’re a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, the pressure’s on to nail your outfit every single day–and nail it, she does when it comes to street style.

Aside from the odd inappropriate outfit (hello, cream crop top at church), Kendall’s off-duty attire is consistently on point. Whether she’s running around the city with model BFF Gigi Hadid in slip-on sneakers, or partying at Coachella in an off-the-shoulder crop top, there’s a lot to love about this girl’s street style.

Ahead, we’ve got 20 of Kendall’s most memorable street style moments!