Kendall Jenner Has No Business Looking So Hot In A Menswear Vest

Today in Things The Kar-Jenners Have Convinced Me To Impulse-Buy: menswear vests! While I personally feel that Kenny J has the worst street style of all her sisters (Sorry to start on a shady note, boo!) I have to give her latest OOTD some love. Kendall wore a men’s vest as a top, paired it with baggy trousers and dad sandals and called it fashion—and I approve! It’s the perfect hot summer day outfit recipe for cool-girls everywhere, so I pity the man who comes to find that Gen Z tweens have sold out the vest section of their local suiting shop.

Before I get into copping the look for ourselves, let’s circle back to Kendall. On a day out in Los Angeles, Jenner wore a taupe tuxedo vest buttoned all the way up as a top, pairing the statement piece with flowy black pants and chunky Alias Mai dad sandals. She accessorized with nothing but small gold hoops and diamond studs (Zero necklaces or bracelets, excuse me while I purge my jewelry box) and finished off the look with some oval tortoise sunnies and a colorful checkered tote bag.

The look isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, but it is especially chic. With maximalism on the rise, these simple (if oversized) silhouettes and neutral tones feel like a breath of fresh air. Bravo, Kenny!

Jenner didn’t keep her look on all day long, though. She eventually opted for a figure-hugging black midi dress with cowboy boots, keeping her signature sunnies and swapping her tote for a dainty shoulder bag.

I don’t know what was on the agenda for the day, but I’m never mad at two street style looks for the price of one! Both ‘fits are a lesson in summer minimalism with a cheeky flair. All it takes is one funky piece (a menswear vest, the cowboy boots) to give a simple look the right amount of interest.

Personally, I’m using Jenner’s first look of the day as inspiration to add a menswear vest to my summer wardrobe. Yes, I’m all about the Hot Girl Summer crop tops, but this is something totally different and the borrowed-from-the-boys vibes are too good to resist!

Whether you want to splurge on a high-quality vest, snag one on the cheap or dig through your father’s/brother’s/boyfriend’s closet to borrow one, read on for a few options I have a feeling Jenner would approve of.

Gioberti Formal Suit Vest in Black

Excuse me while I impulse-buy this Gioberti vest on Amazon in every color—starting with classic black.

Zeroyaa Business Formal Vest in Light Gray

For a more formal look, I love the idea of this light gray suit vest with three-pocket detailing.

Gioberti Formal Suit Vest in Beige

Something about this beige colorway looks especially laid-back—AKA, super easy to style. Plus, it comes in XS-6X!

Ted Baker Troy Slim Fit Solid Wool Vest in Old Blue

If you want to splurge, this Ted Baker pick is a no brainer. I love the fun patterned back detailing!