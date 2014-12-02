Yowza: Kendall Jenner Straddles Cara Delevingne in Sexy New Photo

Remember yesterday, when we showed you Kendall Jenner‘s sexy Santa outfit (read: A bra and undies) for Love magazine’s annual advent calendar? Well, a new teaser photo from the mag advertising its February issue makes that snap look as exciting as a sack of white socks. It shows Jenner, 19, straddling supermodel Cara Delevingne, while locked in a steamy embrace.

The pic was posted to Love‘s Instagram account with the caption”@kendalljenner @caradelevingne wearing @bottegavenetaofficial by #solvesundsbo @kegrand in GQ”

With all the internet-breaking going on these days by magazines, the photo isn’t shocking, per se, but it is begging for speculation. After all, it’s a known fact that Cara dates women and Kendall comes from a family where headlines are king, so we’re taking bets now on how long it’ll be before rumors start flying that these two It-girls are an item.