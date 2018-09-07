Kendall Jenner Wore the Statement Belt to End All Statement Belts

The phrase “statement belt” kind of sounds like an oxymoron. Belts are practical—meant for holding up pants that are too big, cinching dresses that are too loose and the like. But with one simple outfit, Kendall Jenner has officially convinced us of the sartorial magic a belt can work, especially when it’s millennial pink and covered in diamonds.

The 22-year-old supermodel stepped out in New York City on Thursday wearing a head-turning ensemble: an oversized black satin blazer, matching black satin micro-shorts and baggy black boots with emerald green pointed toes. She topped off the look with that aforementioned oxymoronic statement piece: a millennial pink belt with a diamond-encrusted buckle.

And, somehow it worked.

Jenner wore her Barbie Dreamhouse-appropriate belt to a book launch hosted by fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel. (Which makes us wonder: What would we wear to a star-studded book launch? And could it also be found in Barbie’s wardrobe?)

We’re not so sure we could pull this look off ourselves, but we give Jenner Kudos for this daring move. It is Fashion Week, after all. And if there were ever a time to celebrate a bold look, it’s now.