11 Ways to Steal Kendall Jenner’s Snakeskin Minidress Look

Scroll To See More Images

While four of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters were partying together in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Kendall Jenner was across the country in New York, attending the Times Square Edition Premiere with fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne. At the event, Kendall Jenner sported a jaw-dropping snakeskin minidress. It was so hot, we’ll ignore the fact she ditched her sisters to hang out in NYC. (Yes, we know it was a work thing. Calm down.)

The opening of Edition Hotel’s Times Square location was brimming with famous models, but, as she so often does, Kendall Jenner stood out amongst them all. Her snakeskin minidress featured a seriously plunging neckline, long sleeves and pretty ruffle details. Needless to say, we’re obsessed—and weirdly less afraid of snakes now.

Seriously, this dress was so good, we’ve decided it’s now a wardrobe staple. While often it feels impossible to dress as well as a Kardashian-Jenner, we found 11 different snake print dresses that will help you steal Kendall’s look. Since we can’t all be members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, at least we can attempt to dress like them, right?

1. Snake Printed Jersey Frill Dress, $32 at PrettyLittleThing

You’ll look like Kendall in no time.

2. Stone Snake Print Dress, $30 at Missguided

Show off that hot bod.

3. Kelsie Python Dress, $56 at Revolve

This dress doesn’t bite.

4. Petite Brown Snake Print Satin Shirt, $33 at Missguided

If Kendall Jenner can wear a blazer as a dress, you can wear this satin shirt as one.

5. Sassier Than Ever Snake Mini Dress, $24.99 at Fashion Nova

Show it all off, babe.

6. Snake Print Bodycon Dress, $28 at PrettyLittleThing

Give them the cold shoulder.

7. Snake ‘Em Want More Mini Dress, $50 at Nasty Gal

Wear this out every weekend.

8. Snake Tie-Waist Dress, $37 at Missguided

A more casual take on Kendall’s dress.

9. Snake Print Bodycon Mini Dress, $11 at Boohoo

This dress is ready to party.

10. Talking Snake Skirt and Crop Top Set, $40 at Nasty Gal

Put your own twist on Kendall’s look with a matching skirt and crop top set.

11. Take it to the Max Sequin Snake Top, $59.90 at Akira

Snake print and sequins is the way to our heart.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.