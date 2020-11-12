Kendall Jenner’s Feathered PJ Set Is Pajama Party-Ready Couture

Scroll To See More Images

I was approximately .5 seconds into Vogue‘s newest Beauty Secrets YouTube video when Kendall Jenner’s Sleeper feathered pajama set caught my eye. The series is all about celebs’ skincare and beauty routines, but I can’t help but notice what they wear as they putter around their bougie bathrooms, and in Kendall’s case, I’m seriously a fan. Imagine working from home all day in a pair of silky, feather-trimmed PJs? The idea certainly has my attention.

No surprise, Jenner’s beauty routine is filled with pricy items, from a $300 La Mer Moisturizer to a $175 Serge Lutens powder, but her products aren’t the only fancy thing I want to steal. Jenner greets the camera with a wave of her arms, and her feather-trimmed sleeves immediately had me Googling to learn more. Turns out, the star is wearing the Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Blue, and although it normally retails for $320, it’s currently on sale for $224.

I know what you’re thinking—um, yes, that’s still way too expensive for a pair of pajamas. But need I remind you that we’re in 2020, and most of us are working from home and not changing out of our PJs anyway? We have a right to luxurious jammies that make us feel good even as we Zoom from the desks in our childhood bedrooms! My life is nowhere near as glamorous as Kendall’s, but I honestly think owning these Sleeper pajamas might make a major difference. Is that so wrong??

I have a feeling Jenner’s blue and red colorway with blush feather trim will be selling out shortly (it’s the KarJenner effect, after all) but Sleeper actually makes this set in a ton of cute colors, and honestly? I’d wear the all-black set out of the house with a pair of heels and a sparkly clutch. Pajama-style sets were trendy earlier this year, so who says I can’t wear actual pajamas and embrace the look more literally?

If you’re a fan of Jenner’s luxe loungewear and want to shop a set for yourself, check out the gorgeous feathered pajama sets from Sleeper below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sleeper Black Tie PJ Set with Feathers

You can’t tell me this isn’t an outfit I could actually wear out! The all-black set is my fave of the bunch.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in White

Attention, everyone on my Instagram feed who got engaged this year: This white PJ set is an absolute bridal must-have, and you can wear it for years to come, too.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Blue

Of course, if you want the exact Jenner-approved look, you’ve got go to with the dreamy baby blue with red piping. Such an unexpected color combo, but so, so good.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Yellow

I’m loving this wild card! This sunny yellow hue paired with feathered sleeves gives me Easter baby chick in all the right ways. The perfect work-from-home attire for a rainy day in need of a bright spot!