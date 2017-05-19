StyleCaster
Kendall Jenner Wore an Entirely Sheer Crochet Outfit to the Airport

Lauren Caruso
by
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall Jenner wore a see-through outfit to the airport, because why the hell not? [Marie Claire]

Singer Tove Lo opened up about her lovely vagina tattoo. [Teen Vogue]

Here’s what happens when your brand fails. [Fashionista]

A friendly, non-judgmental guide on how to talk about money when you have none of it. [Refinery29]

It’s time to rank all of the “Bachelorette” contestants by how awful their shirts are! [Racked]

No conflicts of interest to see here. Yep, totally. [NY Times]

A glitter galaxy bagel exists and I’m so done. [Cosmo]

Chelsea Manning just debuted a new look on Instagram following her release. [Vogue]

