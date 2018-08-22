Kendall Jenner Claims She Was ‘Misrepresented’ in Interview Shading Less Successful Models

Update: August 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EST

Kendall Jenner has broken her silence. The 22-year-old model came under fire this week for a comment, which many believe was shade toward models who can’t be “super selective” and must walk in “30 shows a season” to make ends meet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Twitter on Tuesday to clarify her and claim that her words were “misrepresented.”

The E! personality went on to say that she understands the sacrifices that other models make to work and make a living before ending her series of tweets with a message to her followers to “cultivate kindness.”

Original story: August 20, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Kendall Jenner’s recent comments in Love magazine aren’t going over well in the modeling community. For the magazine’s 10th-anniversary issue, the 22-year-old was asked to look back on her modeling career, which resulted in an answer about how she was “super selective” about her work from the get-go and was “never” a model who would walk 30 shows a season

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner said. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

Jenner’s comment eventually made it to Love magazine’s Instagram, where it was seen by dozens of models, including Daria Strokous, Marine Deleeuw and Jac Jagaciak, W magazine first reported. In screenshots on their own Instagram stories, the models criticized Jenner for looking down on models who need to walk in 30-plus shows to make a living. Likewise, many of the models also slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star not acknowledging her privilege, her celebrity family or the fact that she makes more money and has the ability turn down work whereas other models do not.

“‘…Whatever the f–k those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families,” Strokous wrote. “Oh, and it’s 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f–king proud of every single one of the girls that did it.”

Another model added, “‘Those girls’ make expanentially [sic] less for the same job as you…Don’t come from a celebrity family…Weren’t born into privilege like you.”

As of yet, Jenner hasn’t responded to the backlash, and it seems like the critics keep on growing. In response to the controversy, a representative for Jenner gave StyleCaster the following statement: “It was not what she meant. The quote was taken out of context. Midthought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it’s their path and “the more power to them”. She admires their hard work and dedication. It’s an accomplishment.”

Below are several more screenshots W collected of models criticizing Jenner’s comments.